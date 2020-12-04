Police investigating shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is suffering from two gunshot wounds following a shooting in central Fresno Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

At around 3:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Princeton Avenue for a victim of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 46-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say family members of the victim were driving the victim to the hospital when they stopped in the area of Princeton and Maroa avenues to dial 911.

Sgt. Pierce Masse with the Fresno Police Department says the shooting occurred in a different location and believe it is not gang-related.

No other details were available.