Police investigating homicide in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating a homicide in central Fresno.

Police have a large area blocked off near Tyler Avenue and 9th Street after they responded to a report of a shooting at a homeless camp around 6 a.m. One person was found dead, according to police.

Police said a second victim arrived and Community Regional Medical Center, it’s unknown if this victim is related.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

