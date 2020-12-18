Police investigating drive-by shooting that injured woman in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a woman in Kingsburg Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a victim of a shooting at a home at around 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a woman with a minor injury to the forearm.

Police Chief Neil Dadian with the Kingburg Police Department says at least three shots were fired from a vehicle.

Authorities say it is unknown why the home was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say it is uncommon for shootings to occur in the area.