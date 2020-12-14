Police investigating armed robbery at Lowe’s in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police are investigating an armed robbery at Lowe’s Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to Lowe’s located at 3020 N Demaree Ave regarding an armed robbery just before 3:00 p.m.
Police say an unknown male suspect had grabbed items from inside the store and then approached the cashier, brandishing a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect took an undetermined amount of money then fled the store on foot, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported, anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia
Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (559)713-4738.
