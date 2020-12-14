Police investigating armed robbery at Lowe’s in Visalia

HIALEAH, FL – MARCH 01: A Lowe’s sign is seen on the outside of a store on the day the company reported a rise in earnings on March 1, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. Lowe’s reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents, versus 59 cents in the same year-ago quarter and the stock soared above 9%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police are investigating an armed robbery at Lowe’s Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Lowe’s located at 3020 N Demaree Ave regarding an armed robbery just before 3:00 p.m.

Police say an unknown male suspect had grabbed items from inside the store and then approached the cashier, brandishing a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect took an undetermined amount of money then fled the store on foot, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported, anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia

Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (559)713-4738.