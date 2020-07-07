Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting near downtown Fresno dies

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near downtown Fresno that ended with a suspect dead, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m near Hazelwood and Ventura avenues.

Botti said members of Fresno’s “Help Eliminate Auto Theft Task Force” or H.E.A.T. are involved.

One suspect was shot and later died.

No officers were injured in the shooting. No other details were immediately available.

