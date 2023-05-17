MADERA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Police are currently investigating a shooting on the 300 block of South L Street, in an area close to Madera High School.

According to the police department, the shooting did not involve any students, nor were any harmed students.

According to the police department’s social media post, schools surrounding the area, including Madera High School, were placed on lockdown, but the lockdown was later lifted.

No more information about the incident has been released by the Madera Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.