Police investigating a double shooting in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Department investigating a double-shooting in Southeast Fresno which put two people in the hospital Friday.

At around 3 p.m., investigators say four people were sitting outside an apartment complex near the area of Clay Avenue and 5th Street when a pick truck pulled up near the apartment and began shooting.

“Words were exchanged between the occupants of the vehicle and the people hanging out in front of the apartment complex afterwords were exchanged, there were multiple gunshots that were fired,” said Fresno Police Lieutenant Stephen Viveros.

Authorities say one man was shot in the lower body and the other was hit in the upper torso. The two men were transported to Comunity Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

