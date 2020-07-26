Police investigate Visalia shooting at house party that left 2 injured

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police are investigating a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning that left two people injured.

Officers responded to the area of 2800 S. Conyer Street, near Whitendale Avenue, around 1:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting, Sgt. Mona Whaley said. It was reported that there was a house party at the residence before the incident.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Miguel Leon at 559-713-4722.

