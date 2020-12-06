Police investigate vandalism at Tower District gym as hate crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police said Saturday that they are investigating the vandalism of a Tower District gym as a hate crime.

Officers around noon responded to Iron Bird Fitness in the area of 800 E. Olive Ave for a report of vandalism at the gym, said Lt. Anthony Dewall. Graffiti sprayed on the windows and some items left behind made it clear it was directed as a hate crime.

Police believe the incident occurred in a short period of time as the vandalism was not seen when the business opened in the morning but several hours later by the co-owner, as they walked in.

Dewall said officers spoke to the owners of Iron Bird Fitness and described them as “shaken up” by the incident but were able to put their fears at ease as detectives continue their investigation and extra police patrols are organized in the area.

Anyone with information or witnessed the hate crime can contact Fresno Police or call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.