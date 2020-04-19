Police investigate stabbing of a man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was stabbed just before midnight Saturday in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of First Street and Dayton Avenue, just north of Shields Avenue, around 11:50 p.m. for a report of a stabbing victim, Fresno Police said. The victim, a man in his 40s, was found suffering from non-life threatening wounds.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The victim told officers he was attacked by multiple suspects in the parking lot, Police said. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.