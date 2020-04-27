Police investigate stabbing of a man in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Department is investigating a stabbing that injured one man in Central Fresno on Saturday night.

Authorities say they responded to an area near Diana Street and Illinois Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. for a victim of a stabbing.

When authorities arrived at the scene they spoke to the victim who had been stabbed on the arm and on the leg. The victim told authorities he had been in a disturbance at an alley near his house but later admitted to police he had lied.

Authorities say they have no suspect information and are investigating to determine how the stabbing happened.

