Police investigate southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning near a southwest Fresno apartment complex that left a man in critical condition.

Officers around 10 a.m. responded to the area of 900 W California Court, just west of the California and Fruit avenues following multiple reports of a shooting, said Capt. Joey Alvarez. A traffic collision was found near the scene involving a vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

The driver, identified as a Black male adult, was also hit by gunfire and treated at the scene before he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Alvarez said the victim was reported to have been in critical condition.

Police reported that the victim appeared to have been targeted and are working on investigating multiple leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Fresno Police or they can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.