Police investigate southeast Fresno shooting that left residence struck by bullets

Crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a southeast Fresno shooting Friday night that left a residence hit by bullets.

Officers were sent to the area of 4700 E. Clay Ave. around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a residence that had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told officers they heard some type of disturbance in the street before the gunshots.

The shooting is under investigation.

