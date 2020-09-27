Police investigate southeast Fresno shooting that left 1 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a southeast Fresno shooting on Saturday night that left one person injured.

Officers around 11:30 p.m. responded to the area of 523 N Fisher St., just north of Belmont Avenue, for a report of a shooting victim and a ShotSpotter activation. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body was found at the scene.

The victim was standing with three other people in front of a residence when an unidentified suspect shot at the group. The victim is expected to survive.

Police said the motive is unknown but are not ruling out if it is gang related. No information on the suspect was available.

