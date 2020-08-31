Police investigate shots fired into a house in the Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating shots fired into a house in the Tower District on Monday.

Police said a house was “shot up” around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Belmont and Echo avenues. Police said they believe a car drove by and fire six to seven rounds into the home before driving away.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

