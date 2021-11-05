Police investigate shots fired in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating shots fired in central Fresno Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near First Street and Olive Avenue in the 2400 Block of Clay Avenue.

Fresno Police officers said they responded to a shotspotter call of twenty rounds being fired on Clay Avenue. When officers arrived they found multiple shell casings in the road with one house being hit in the gunfire.

No injuries were reported. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

