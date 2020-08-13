Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured, in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday that left one person dead and another injured in central Fresno.

Officers responded to the area of Tyler Avenue and Ninth Street around 6 a.m. following a report of a shooting victim, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. Arriving officers found Toma Chhun, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Toma Chhun, 36 (Fresno Police)

Officers performed CPR on Chhun until paramedics arrived. He was lated pronounced dead at the scene.

La Blue said Chhun was shot near a homeless encampment. A second man in his 40s was shot multiple times and survived his injuries.

Both victims in this case were not homeless.

Limited information has been received by detectives stated that an unknown type of vehicle arrived in the area and shots were fired toward the victims, La Blue said.

Investigators believe there were several witnesses to the incident and are asking for the public’s help with any information related to the homicide investigation and can contact Detectives Raul Diaz at 559-621-2449 or Detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441. Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-8767.

