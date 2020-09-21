Police investigate shooting that killed a man in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in southeast Fresno Sunday morning.

Authorities say they received a ShotSpotter call at around 10:30 a.m. for four rounds that were fired at a home at 439 S. Whitney Ave.

When officers arrived they say they located a victim of a shooting. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers the victim was standing in front of the home when a passenger exited a vehicle and shot the victim. The victim ran into a friend’s home before collapsing.

The investigation is ongoing.

