Police investigate ‘shooting spree,’ leaving 2 injured across Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers are investigating a “possible shooting spree” across Fresno on Sunday that left two people injured, according to Fresno Police.

Officers first received a report of a ShotSpotter activation around 11:15 a.m. in the area of 100 W. Saginaw Way, near Palm and Dakota avenues. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

Police reported that the victim was expected to survive.

Witnesses described the suspect as an African American male, Police said. The suspect left the scene in what was described as a white sedan.

The second shooting happened around 1:16 p.m. in the area of 2330 E. Ashlan Ave. near Fresno Street, Sgt. Paul Cervantes said. No shooting victims were found at the scene.

The third shooting was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the area of 1223 N. Sylmar Ave. near Olive Avenue. Callers reported gunfire in the area and a gunshot victim at the scene.

Police said the victim was struck multiple times in the lower body.

Arriving officers found that the male victim was taken by a family member to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment, Cervantes said. The victim’s condition was unknown.

Police reported that the vehicle in all three shootings was described as a white 4-door sedan with several African American adults.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description is urged to call 911 as the individuals are considered to be “armed and dangerous,” Cervantes said.

The shooting incidents continue to be under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.