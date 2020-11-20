Police report street vendor killed in central Fresno drive-by shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A street vendor was killed Friday in a central Fresno drive-by shooting, according to Fresno Police.

Officers received a report of a shooting around noon near Ferris and Olive avenues, said Capt. David Ramos. Arriving officers found a Hispanic man in his mid 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later declared dead.

It was reported that a street vendor was riding his bike when confronted by an individual in a dark-colored mid-sized SUV, Ramos said. Gunshots rang out from the vehicle and struck the vendor.

The vehicle drove away from the scene on Ferris south of Olive.

The shooting continues to be under investigation.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects and vehicle involved.