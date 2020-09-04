Police investigate shooting of 26-year-old man in Los Banos

Crime
Posted:

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old man in Los Banos Wednesday.

Los Banos Police says they were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Stonewood Drive and Marsala Street just after 1:00 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a Modesto area hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Detectives believe the shooting has connections to local criminal street gangs and all leads are being investigated.

Authorities encourage to report any suspicious activity, persons, or vehicles in your neighborhood by calling 911 or our non-emergency number at (209) 827-7070.

