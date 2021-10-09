Police investigate shooting near southwest Fresno elementary school

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are investigating after a shooting occurred across the street from a Fresno elementary school Saturday.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Fresno police officers responded to the area of Clinton and Harrison avenues regarding the incident.

Officers say two cars were chasing one another, before eventually shooting at each other.

The shooting occurred across the street from Hamilton Elementary School when multiple children’s soccer games were taking place. No injuries were reported, but a house was hit by the gunfire, according to police.

The suspects of the shooting have yet to be identified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com