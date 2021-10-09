Police investigate shooting near southwest Fresno elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are investigating after a shooting occurred across the street from a Fresno elementary school Saturday.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Fresno police officers responded to the area of Clinton and Harrison avenues regarding the incident.

Officers say two cars were chasing one another, before eventually shooting at each other.

The shooting occurred across the street from Hamilton Elementary School when multiple children’s soccer games were taking place. No injuries were reported, but a house was hit by the gunfire, according to police.

The suspects of the shooting have yet to be identified.