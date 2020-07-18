Police investigate shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a shooting that occurred after man was confronted by two subjects while checking on his property.

Officers responded to an alley in the area of 200 W. 18th St. for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a victim suffering non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, awoke to glass breaking in the alley, Police said. He went to make sure his property was not being damaged and was confronted by two subjects.

At least one of the suspects who confronted the victim fire multiple rounds, striking the victim once.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in Modesto.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Alvarez at 209-388-7705 or by email at alvarezr@cityofmerced.org.

