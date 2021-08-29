2 people shot at shopping center in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot at a shopping center in Visalia on Sunday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center.

Police say a man and a woman both received gunshot wounds during the incident.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where police say their conditions are currently unknown.

Police have not said if the man and woman knew each other or provided any details about what happened leading up to the shooting.

Officers say the scene has been contained and there is currently no known danger to the public.

Authorities have found the suspect but have not released their identity at this time.

Police are currently on scene investigating the incident.