Police investigate shooting at party inside Clovis apartment complex

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers are investigating a shooting overnight Sunday at a party inside a Clovis apartment complex, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the area of 1100 Gettysburg Ave., just east of Shaw Avenue, at around 12:30 a.m., said Lt. Jim Munro. Several gunshots were fired by partygoers.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, though several shell casings were found at the scene.

Police said no victims have come forward and no suspects have been identified.

