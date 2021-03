FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in east Fresno.

The shooting was reported around 10:40 a.m. at an apartment complex located in the area of Peach and Clay avenues.

Police reported that the victim, identified as a white or a Hispanic man in his 20s, is expected to survive. The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

No other information was immediately available.