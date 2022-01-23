Police investigate shooting at Clovis Airbnb party

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a shooting at an Airbnb party that sent more than 40 people running for cover, according to Clovis Police Department officials.

Just before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Antonio Drive near Ashlan and Peach avenues regarding multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, police say they found more than 40 people in the area at an Airbnb where a party had been taking place.

According to officials, multiple people were seen running and driving away from the area after the incident occurred.

Detectives at the scene say a K9 officer and drone were used for initial investigation and offices worked to interview witnesses, “to piece together the details about what happened.”

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident and police are currently searching for a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Clovis Police Department Crime Tipline at (559) 324-2459. Anonymous tips may also be sent through the Clovis Police app.