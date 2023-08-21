ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting investigation after several shots were reported, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Officers say Monday, around 4:30 p.m., they received several calls advising them of shots being fired in the area of Holly and High Streets. Upon arrival, they also heard gunshots in the immediate area.

A perimeter was set up in a two-block area around the intersection. Police state a nearby school was also placed in lockdown while officers from the California Highway Patrol, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Police Department, and Merced County Probation Department responded to the area to assist in the search.

Officers say they searched the area using drones and a house-to-house search, but they were not able to find evidence of a crime. After completing the search, they released the lockdown and perimeter.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say no arrests have been made at this time.

The Atwater Police Department encourages anyone with more information regarding the case, to contact them at (209) 357-6348.