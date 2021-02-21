Police investigate separate drive-by shooting, stabbing incidents in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating two separate incidents involving a stabbing and a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday night in southeast Fresno.

The stabbing was first reported around 8 p.m. in the area of 3200 N. Douglas Ave., near Armstrong and Shields avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital by a friend and was expected to survive.

During their investigation, officers found that the victim was involved in a scuffle during which he was stabbed, Police said. The suspect left before officers arrived.

No suspect information was available at this time.

The shooting occurred just before midnight in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue. A man in his 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was expected to survive.

Police reported that the victim was walking through a parking lot when a vehicle drove past him and fired gunshots.

The vehicle and the suspects fled before officers arrived. No other information was available.