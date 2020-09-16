Police investigate second fatal shooting — this time in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a second fatal shooting on Wednesday — this time in central Fresno.

Around 12:30 p.m., calls came in about a shooting in the area Normal and McKinley avenues — near McKinley Market.

Two victims were shot — one fatally. The injured victim was transported to an area hospital and is believed to be in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a newer model, dark-colored Hyundai.

This is the second fatal shooting the Police Department investigated in about 90 minutes.

Around 11 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Madison and Maple avenues in southeast Fresno.

In that shooting, two people were shot; one died.

Police said they believe in that shooting, a third person could be injured after officers said they exchanged gunfire but were unable to locate that victim.

