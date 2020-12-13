Police investigate rounds fired into Visalia residence

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police are investigating the shooting of an occupied residence early Sunday morning.

Officers round 4:15 a.m. responded to the area of 500 E. Cypress Ave. for a report of gunfire into an occupied residence, said Sgt. Art Alvarez. An investigation found that an unknown suspect fired rounds into the residence and left before officers arrived.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia Police or through its anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.