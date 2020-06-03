Police investigate robbery of downtown Fresno jewelry store by 3 men wearing face masks

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Wednesday are investigating a robbery of a downtown Fresno jewelry store.

Three suspects, identified as black men wearing face masks, entered a jewelry store in the area of Fresno and F streets around noon and began to smash the glass of multiple jewelry cases, said Sgt. David Wilkin. The suspects were able to escape into a vehicle with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Officers are looking into any video surveillance footage of the incident.

Two employees suffered minor cuts on their arms from broken glass.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

