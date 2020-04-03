Police investigate pair of separate overnight homicides in Fresno

Homicide victims (Left to Right) Jared Cunningham, 30, of Fresno, and Ruben Sanchez, 47, of Fresno (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a pair of separate homicides that occurred within hours of each other overnight Thursday and early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the first incident at 340 E. Andrews Ave., near Palm and Shields avenues, around 7 p.m. Thursday, regarding a shooting victim, said Sgt. Jeff La Blue. The victim, Jared Cunningham, 30, of Fresno, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Officers provided medical aid to him before paramedics arrived.

La Blue said Cunningham was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim and another man in the area of 400 E. Andrews ave. and went down the street, where it ended in Cunningham’s shooting by another man who was not involved in the fight, Police said.

Officers are aware of several people present who saw the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Homicide division detectives Diaz at 559-621-2449 or Yee at 559-621-2407.

The second incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 31 E. Saginaw Way after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of two rounds fired in the vicinity, La Blue said.

Officers arrived and saw Ruben Sanchez, 47, of Fresno, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Medical aid was provided by officers before paramedics transported Sanchez to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, La Blue said.

Detectives found that an argument took place in the area between the victim and another man.

Sanchez is homeless and was not involved in any criminal activity at the time of the shooting, La Blue said.

Homicide detectives are working the case and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives Cerda at 559-621-2446 or Kasten at 559-621-2443.

