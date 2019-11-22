Police investigate northeast Fresno armed home invasion

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating an armed home invasion Thursday night in northeast Fresno.

It happened at North Park Apartments off of Shaw and Maple avenues.

Police say three people were home when they heard a noise in bedroom. Two masked men came out to the living room, one holding a sawed off shotgun and the other a knife and demanded money. The residents complied and they ran off.

