Police investigate northeast Fresno armed home invasion

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating an armed home invasion Thursday night in northeast Fresno.

It happened at North Park Apartments off of Shaw and Maple avenues.

Police say three people were home when they heard a noise in bedroom. Two masked men came out to the living room, one holding a sawed off shotgun and the other a knife and demanded money. The residents complied and they ran off.

#BREAKING: Fresno police say: 3 people were in a unit at the North Park Apartments when they heard a noise in bedroom. Two masked men came out to the living room, one holding a sawed off shotgun and the other a knife and demanded money. The residents complied and they ran off. pic.twitter.com/99khJNIELm — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) November 22, 2019

