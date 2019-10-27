Police investigate homicide in Selma

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Selma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in a Sunday morning shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of Sherman and Young streets around 7 a.m., police chief Myron Dyck said. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

He’s 19-years-old from Selma, but hasn’t been identified.

Officers were told by witnesses that a car pulled up and a conversation was going on between the people in the car and the victim.

Someone from the car got out and started shooting the victim multiple times, police say.

Investigators ask if anyone has information about the incident, and have not already talked to officers, to contact the det. Richard Figueroa at 559-896-2525.

