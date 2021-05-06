Police investigate homicide after man found unresponsive on sidewalk in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department launched a homicide investigation after locating an unresponsive man in central Fresno earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around 1:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to Belmont Avenue and Orchard Street regarding a welfare check of a person on the ground.

When officers arrived they found Jason Tirey, 38, unresponsive on the north sidewalk of Belmont Avenue. Officers say he was not breathing and noticed that he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted but Tirey was pronounced dead at the scene by American Ambulance.

It was the 29th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information regarding the cases is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Chris Franks at 621-2427 or Detective Manny Romero at 621-2451, case number 21023808.