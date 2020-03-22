Police investigate homicide after body found inside vehicle at Atwater park

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A dead body found inside a vehicle parked at an Atwater park Saturday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Atwater Police Department.

A resident told police he found a key to a vehicle at Ralston Park, in the area of Grove Avenue and Third Street around 7:50 a.m., Police said. The key matched with a red Kia 4-door vehicle found parked at the park.

The vehicle had been reported to the Merced Police Department as it was related to a missing person case earlier last week.

A dead female was found by officers in the rear passenger area of the vehicle, Police said. Suspicious injuries found on the body appear to indicate foul play may have been involved.

The department is treating the case as a homicide after an autopsy was performed.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified, Police said.

Atwater Police is asking the public’s help in gathering information related to the case.

Anyone with information, including surveillance cameras in the Ralston Park area, is asked to contact Police at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective Vierra or Aguilar.

