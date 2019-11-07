Police investigate Fresno homicide. A neighbor was detained in connection

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating a homicide of a man who was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night.

It happened in the 2000 block East Hampton Way, near Ashlan Avenue and Fresno Street. The call came in just before 7 p.m.

A neighbor is a suspect in the crime.

Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department said the stabbing started with a fight between the two men.

He said when officers and paramedics arrived on scene they found a Hispanic male in his 50’s stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

Paramedics immediately began CPR. But the victim was unresponsive and died in his driveway.

Witnesses pointed police to the neighbor.

Dooley said he’s a man in his early 20’s. He said he’s being cooperative with the investigation and has been detained but not arrested.

“There has been a disturbance or a dispute between these two individuals over the last week or so and obviously it escalated today,” Dooley said.

Police were still looking for the weapon used. Dooley said officers have not been called over any other disputes between these two men before.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.