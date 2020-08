FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in southeast Fresno.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Calwa Avenue and Tenth Street.

An investigation into the homicide continues.

No other information was immediately available.

