Police investigate fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred late Saturday night in central Fresno.

Officers were sent to the area of Clinton and Crystal avenues around 10:50 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Arriving officers found an unconscious male.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the coroner’s office, Police said. The suspect in the case is “currently outstanding.”

The collision is under investigation.

