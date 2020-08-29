Police investigate fatal central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in central Fresno.

Officers responded to the area of 500 N Poplar Ave., near White Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. for a reported Shot Spotter call, Lt. Stephen Viveros said. Arriving officers found a victim lying in the middle of the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as a 25-year-old man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are at the scene as they contact witnesses and determine whether a vehicle seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting was involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police at 559-621-7000 or crime stoppers 559-498-7867.

