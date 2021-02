FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers on Sunday are investigating an east-central Fresno shooting that left a man suffering from a leg injury, according to Fresno Police.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Millbrook and Pine avenues, just south of McKinley Avenue.

Police reported there was no information immediately available on the victim’s condition or the suspect.