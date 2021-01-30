Police investigate east-central Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in east-central Fresno late Friday night that appears to have stemmed from a altercation that turned violent.

Officers responded to the area of 3100 E. Normal Ave., near the area of McKinley Avenue and First Street, just before midnight for a report of gunfire, said Lt. Richard Tucker. A 23-year-old man was found a block away suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a triplex.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

A second victim suffering from a minor wound from a bullet graze or a cut from shattered glass was found nearby after a bullet struck their residence, Police reported.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting was connected to a disturbance that occurred earlier in the day at a different location, Tucker said. A group of people went to the home of someone involved in the earlier altercation and continued the disturbance.

The shooting occurred after the suspect, identified only as a Black man, pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is urged to call Fresno Police Homicide Detective Yee at 559-621-2407 or they can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.