Police investigate drive-by shooting of Visalia residence, no injuries reported

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A drive-by shooting of a Visalia residence early Saturday morning is being investigated by the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 2400 W. Sweet Ave. around 12:30 a.m. following a report of gunfire into a residence, said Sgt. Mark Feller. An unknown suspect fired several rounds into an occupied residence.

No one was struck by bullets and no injuries were reported.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia Police and can remain anonymous by contacting the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.

