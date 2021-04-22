Police investigate drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno Thursday.

Around 1:40 p.m. two vehicles driven by two groups of Black men started shooting at each other near the intersection of Winery and Lane avenues.

A woman who worked at the IRS building nearby was hit by a ricochet stray bullet in the leg while outside on her break, according to police.

Authorities say the bullet didn’t penetrate the skin and she was treated at the scene.

An unrelated vehicle driving in the area was struck by a bullet, shattering the back windshield. The occupants of that vehicle were unharmed. 

