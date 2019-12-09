Police investigate drive-by shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Fresno Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in central Fresno on Monday.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m near First Street and Dakota Avenue.

Police said a man was standing outside a house when a white, four-door vehicle drove by and fired a shot hitting the victim in the leg.

Police said the suspect was wearing a hoodie.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact the Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.