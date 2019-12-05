Police investigate central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in central Fresno.

Police said they responded around 11:30 a.m. to the 600 block of N Safford Avenue, for a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a male victim shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.