FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says The Big Bad Wolf statue, along with three little pig statues from Fresno’s Playland in Roeding Park have all been stolen.

Public information officer Christopher Clark says it happened around 11 p.m. on Dec. 19.

“An unknown suspect entered the location, and took four statues, all the statues had a unique Disney logo at the base,” Clark said.

Despite work from detectives, Clark says they still don’t know who stole the statues, or how exactly the suspect broke into the amusement park. Now they’re asking the public to help them locate the statues.

“I know that detectives are gathering information speaking with the employees, staff members,” Clark said.

Playland opened up back in the 1950s, and recently announced it’s having a hard time staying open, posting on social media and asking the community to come out and help “save Playland.”

Clark says while the crime may seem small, it still has a big impact.

“It brings value to the park, for the community members that go to the park, and it has sentimental value. Not everyone’s been to Disneyland, not everyone’s had the opportunity to go to theme parks across the world, some people the only park that they have ever been to is close to home,” he added.

Anyone with information on who took the statues or where they are now is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department’s Detective Nolen with the Southwest Investigations Unit at (559) 621-6129 or email Rebekah.Nolen@fresno.gov.