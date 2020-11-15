Police investigate double stabbing at southeast Fresno party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Sunday are investigating a double stabbing that reportedly occurred at a southeast Fresno house party.
Two victims suffering from stab wounds arrived to Community Medical Center around 6 a.m. They told officers that they were stabbed at a party in the area of Alta Avenue and Hazelwood Boulevard.
No other information was immediately available.
