Police investigate double stabbing at southeast Fresno party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Sunday are investigating a double stabbing that reportedly occurred at a southeast Fresno house party.

Two victims suffering from stab wounds arrived to Community Medical Center around 6 a.m. They told officers that they were stabbed at a party in the area of Alta Avenue and Hazelwood Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available.

