Police investigate double stabbing at southeast Fresno party

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- A Porterville woman was arrested Sunday in connection to a Saturday evening homicide, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies around 11 p.m. were dispatched to a reported vehicle crash in the area of 100 Reservation Road in the Tule River Reservation, said spokeswoman Liz Jones. Arriving deputies found a man in the drivers seat who had been shot.