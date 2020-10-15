Police investigate after shots fired near funeral in west central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating after several shots were fired near a funeral of a homicide victim in west central Fresno Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. near Hughes and Belmont avenues.

Officers with the violent crime suppression task force were in the area monitoring several funerals when they heard the shots in the area.

Police said they are looking for a green or grey SUV. Several shell casings were found in the area.

Police are investigating if the shooting is gang-related.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

